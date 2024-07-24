Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 15,736 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Marten Transport worth $12,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $24,122,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at $9,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marten Transport by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,406,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 451,340 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the first quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,023,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRTN shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marten Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 568,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,808. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Douglas Paul Petit sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $81,990.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,600 shares in the company, valued at $575,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

