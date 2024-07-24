Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,024 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE HP traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,531. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

