Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 13,080 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,080 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $92,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DE traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $369.39. 1,247,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $426.71.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

