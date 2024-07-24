Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 1,763,002 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,763,002 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $126,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 744,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,148,000 after acquiring an additional 267,044 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 96,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $803,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.9% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,776,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,346,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

