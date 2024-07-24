Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 32 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $20.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,941.73. The company had a trading volume of 126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,870.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,901.41. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

