Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 7,036 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,036 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.47% of Arcos Dorados worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,513,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 851,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

