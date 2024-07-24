Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 9,728 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,608 shares of company stock worth $24,779,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $265.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,324. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $272.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

