CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $24,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,880. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

