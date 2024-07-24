Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55, Zacks reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 356,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,202. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

