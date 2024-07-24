Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.28. 3,962,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,254. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.