Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $251.03 and last traded at $257.47. Approximately 3,554,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,386,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.63.

COIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,644,039.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,676 shares of company stock valued at $61,093,678. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 40.8% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,350 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 51,026 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

