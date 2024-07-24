Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.86 and last traded at $39.04. Approximately 2,090,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,270,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Comcast Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

