Comparing Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Free Report) and Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Davide Campari-Milano pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Davide Campari-Milano pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Konica Minolta pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and Konica Minolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Davide Campari-Milano 0 0 0 0 N/A Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Konica Minolta’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Davide Campari-Milano $2.06 billion 5.50 $345.41 million $0.26 37.88 Konica Minolta $8.04 billion 0.18 $31.32 million $0.12 48.08

Davide Campari-Milano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Konica Minolta. Davide Campari-Milano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Davide Campari-Milano has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Davide Campari-Milano and Konica Minolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Davide Campari-Milano N/A N/A N/A Konica Minolta 0.34% 0.75% 0.29%

Summary

Konica Minolta beats Davide Campari-Milano on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Sesto San Giovanni, Italy. Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Alicros S.p.A.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. The company also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, it offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

