Comparing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC)

Hero Technologies (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Free Report) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hero Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Jushi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hero Technologies and Jushi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hero Technologies N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Jushi $269.45 million 0.44 -$65.10 million ($0.36) -1.66

Analyst Recommendations

Hero Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hero Technologies and Jushi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hero Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Jushi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hero Technologies has a beta of -0.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jushi has a beta of -1.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hero Technologies and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hero Technologies N/A N/A N/A Jushi -26.80% -5,529.11% -11.88%

Summary

Hero Technologies beats Jushi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies. The company also intends to offer cannabis genetic engineering farmland for medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production, distribution, packaging, and retail operations, as well as for dispensaries. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabis dry flower, vaporizer forms of cannabis, edibles, cannabis oil in capsules, tinctures, cannabis in topical products, and other cannabis products, as well as vape cartridges, disposables, and concentrates under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Sèchè, Tasteology, and Hijinks brands. In addition, it operates medical cannabis dispensaries under the BEYOND/HELLO, Nature's Remedy, and NuLeaf brands. The company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

