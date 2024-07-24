Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.73

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.73 and last traded at C$14.19, with a volume of 3609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3502392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.10, for a total value of C$524,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Insiders have sold 153,400 shares of company stock worth $1,973,133 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.