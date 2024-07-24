Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.04.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

