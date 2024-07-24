Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Constellium had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CSTM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.88. 991,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,757. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. Constellium has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

