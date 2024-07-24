Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Constellium worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26,490.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,108,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

