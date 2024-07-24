Contrasting AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) & Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment -6.85% 18.98% 1.92% AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment $49.99 million 2.30 -$34.79 million ($0.51) -7.50 AMEN Properties $3.68 million 7.04 $2.05 million N/A N/A

AMEN Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.5% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment beats AMEN Properties on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Farmingdale, New Jersey.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

