Contrasting RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC)

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) and BioNexus Gene Lab (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of RadNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RadNet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BioNexus Gene Lab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get RadNet alerts:

Profitability

This table compares RadNet and BioNexus Gene Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadNet 1.28% 5.05% 1.57% BioNexus Gene Lab -27.24% -30.74% -25.41%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadNet $1.62 billion 2.96 $3.04 million $0.30 215.83 BioNexus Gene Lab $9.77 million 0.90 -$2.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares RadNet and BioNexus Gene Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RadNet has higher revenue and earnings than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RadNet and BioNexus Gene Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadNet 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioNexus Gene Lab 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadNet presently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given RadNet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadNet is more favorable than BioNexus Gene Lab.

Summary

RadNet beats BioNexus Gene Lab on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems that distribute, display, store, and retrieve digital images; offers picture archiving communications systems and related services; and develops and deploys AI suites to enhance radiologist interpretation of breast, lung, and prostate images, as well as AI solutions for prostate cancer screening. RadNet, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BioNexus Gene Lab

(Get Free Report)

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through its subsidiary, sells chemical raw material products in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. The company offers chemical raw material products, which include Polyester Resin SHCP 268, a thixotropic, quick-curing unsaturated polyester resin suitable as a general-purpose resin; Polyester Resin 9509, a general-purpose material used in production of marine boats and water slides; and Polyester Resin 2802 used as a component in the pultrusion process by certain manufacturers. Its products are used to produce handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, and paneling for hospital, laboratory, industrial clean rooms, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. The company also involves in developing and providing non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of biomarkers to detect potential risk of diseases. It markets its products through its website, warehouse, marketing personnel, and suppliers. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.