Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-137 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.07 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.230-0.270 EPS.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 580,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,796. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.