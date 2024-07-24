Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 570,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,929 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

