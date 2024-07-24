Costain Group (LON:COST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.80

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.13), with a volume of 302622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.16).

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of £242.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,117.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.57.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

