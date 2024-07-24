CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,435,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,685. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 390.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

