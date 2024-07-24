CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Bank of America

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $111.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $74.84 on Monday. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

