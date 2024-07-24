CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.64-0.66 EPS.
CoStar Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.
