Coursera (COUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Coursera to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Coursera has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Coursera to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Trading Up 3.2 %

COUR opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coursera

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,423,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.