Covestor Ltd Acquires 293 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

