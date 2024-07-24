Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 421.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,168,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,684,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.94. 50,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,871. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.35 and a 52 week high of $221.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

