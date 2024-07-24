Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.06. 408,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

