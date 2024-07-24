Covestor Ltd Buys 1,725 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 207.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. 7,545,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,261,695. The company has a market capitalization of $568.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

