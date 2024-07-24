Covestor Ltd Buys 1,971 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 382.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $81,507,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $60,792,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,491,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,479,000 after buying an additional 1,474,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 847,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.