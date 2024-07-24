Covestor Ltd Buys 730 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 114,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $906,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $57.69. 1,826,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

