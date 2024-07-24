Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 329,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,881 shares of company stock worth $844,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,425,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

