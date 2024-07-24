Covestor Ltd Grows Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $14,296,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 113,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE CNA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 61,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,251. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 23,301 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $1,043,418.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,740.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Further Reading

