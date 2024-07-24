Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 433.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,607,000 after purchasing an additional 694,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,114.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 641,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 588,397 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 927,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 566,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,513,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 507,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE AM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

