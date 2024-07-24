Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.57. The stock had a trading volume of 330,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,791. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

