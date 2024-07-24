Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 389.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 64.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,785 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

NSC traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.34. The company had a trading volume of 445,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,660. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.70 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

