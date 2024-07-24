Covestor Ltd Has $126,000 Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Cognex by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cognex by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,417,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.67. 358,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,634. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

