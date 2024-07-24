Covestor Ltd Has $144,000 Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.58. 99,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HII shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

