Covestor Ltd Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Invesco were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.81.

IVZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,495. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

