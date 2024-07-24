Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,957 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Up 0.7 %

INMD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,840. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on InMode

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.