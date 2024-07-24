Covestor Ltd Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.47. 242,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,047. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

