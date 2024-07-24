Covestor Ltd Sells 955 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Covestor Ltd decreased its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Knife River were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Knife River during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Knife River by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 796.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,289,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,165. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $83.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($516.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KNF

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.