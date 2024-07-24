Covestor Ltd Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in DaVita by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,039. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

