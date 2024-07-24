Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 58.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $105.22. 2,617,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,841. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

