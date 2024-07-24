Covestor Ltd Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.64.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.33. 201,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.42. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

