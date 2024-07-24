Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the stock’s current price.

CRGY has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $12.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRGY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 618.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 186.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

