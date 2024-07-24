Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $2.45 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $6.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0922 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00043874 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

