Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

Cummins stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.57. The stock had a trading volume of 620,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,851. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

